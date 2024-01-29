Marjan, the master developer of freehold properties in Ras Al Khaimah, has unveiled RAK Central, its latest mixed-use destination, which will feature a Grade-A office and commercial district that is set to open in 2026.

Upon completion, RAK Central will offer 3 million sq ft of rentable office space, more than 4,000 residential apartments, three hotels with a capacity surpassing 1,000 keys, multiple parks and green spaces, various retail and entertainment facilities, and several interconnected buildings with over 1,000 parking spaces for visitors.

Construction work is scheduled to begin in 2024, with the first phase of the infrastructure and the main business complex set for completion in the fourth quarter of 2026.

According to Marjan, RAK Central will feature the largest commercial business district in the northern emirates. Commercial spaces will be tailored as per the needs of anchor tenants, with open floor plans to facilitate a flexible design.

Located on Sheikh Mohammed bin Salem Al Qasimi Street, it will boast views of Al Hamra Golf Club and the Arabian Gulf.

RAK Central is expected to become Ras Al Khaimah’s largest business hub, attracting leading businesses and other entities in the region to set up their headquarters, including Marjan, it added.

It will follow the sustainability principles set out under the LEED Gold Certification, in addition to harnessing advanced technology solutions, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), to create a smart, state-of-the-art ecosystem where communities and businesses can thrive.

Cementing Marjan’s reputation as a developer of high-end residential destinations, RAK Central will offer freehold residential plots for purchase and development by investors.

Land plots will be meticulously laid out to ensure scenic views from all units, in addition to featuring a pedestrian-friendly, green public realm, as well as wide-open spaces and parks to usher in a serene lifestyle, it added.

On the new project, CEO Abdulla Al Abdouli said: "RAK Central will usher in a new era of economic growth for Ras Al Khaimah, with a focus on not only providing international investors with high-value property but also by serving as a hub for businesses."

"RAK Central is inspired by the picturesque setting of Ras Al Khaimah and complements the ethos of Marjan to build ambitious projects that salute the heritage of our emirate. Following the success of our flagship project, Al Marjan Island, we are now working on diverse projects to create master-planned communities that will serve as ‘downtowns’ of the future, in addition to new lifestyle hubs on mountains," stated Al Abdouli, who is an architect himself.

According to him, RAK Central will be developed in phases, with the construction of the first phase to include one million sq ft of commercial office space for rent, and additional spaces offered for development.

This will include 34 exclusive residential plots, where developers can build residential towers of up to 45 floors, or approximately 200 metres high.

Marjan’s own headquarters and integrated mixed-use office complex, as part of the first phase, have been designed by Gensler, a world-renowned architecture, design and planning firm, with 53 offices and 6,000+ professionals across The Americas, Europe, China and the APME region, he added.

