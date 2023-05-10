UAE - MAG, one of the leading real estate developers in the UAE, has announced the launch of sales for residential homes at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside, part of the Keturah Resort. The launch follows the successful sales of over 54 per cent of units, including four penthouses at the Butterfly buildings and 16 units at the L-shaped buildings.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside comprise 177 residences across 7 buildings and 12 mansions. Keturah Resort offers homeowners an impressive range of world-class facilities, including 5-star wellness hotel; a private members-only club; a women’s club; a kids club; an immersive, holistic wellness centre; Michelin-star restaurants; 550m promenade; sustainable and organic-focused retail spaces, including weekend farmers’ markets; 24/7 private parking with valet; and a gated community with unique views of the wildlife sanctuary.

Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, Senior Executive Vice Chairman of MAG, said: “Keturah Resort embodies MAG’s vision of crafting unique living spaces that merge contemporary design with top-notch amenities. The impressive uptake of our luxurious residences reflect the growing demand for luxury, innovative properties in Dubai.”

Keturah Resort by MAG is located on Dubai Creek facing Dubai’s wildlife sanctuary in Ras Al Khor, providing convenient access to Dubai Downtown, Dubai International Financial Centre, and Dubai International Airport.

