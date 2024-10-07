UAE’s premium developer London Gate has joined hands with Swiss luxury watch maker Franck Muller to launch their next big project - Franck Muller Vanguard Tower - in Dubai featuring 722 luxury units, ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments.

This comes following the huge success and sell-out of its previous project - the Franck Muller Aeternitas Tower, and is due for handover in September 2027, said London Gate in a statement.

Spanning 34 floors, the Franck Muller Vanguard Tower will feature 722 luxury units, ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments.

Studio apartments are sized between 414 and 674 sq. ft., while one-bedroom residences range from 779 to 1,010 sq. ft. Two-bedroom apartments are 1,041 sq. ft., and three-bedroom units span between 1,768 and 1,862 sq. ft.

Each residence offers a meticulously designed space inspired by the sleek lines and innovative spirit of the Franck Muller Vanguard watch collection, with sweeping views of the Dubai Marina and exquisitely crafted interiors.

An extraordinary luxury development set in the heart of Dubai Marina, the new project aims to redefine the branded real estate landscape in Dubai with residences which are being offered at a starting price of AED 1.25 million onwards.

Franck Muller's world-renowned design innovation converges once again with London Gate's expertise in crafting exceptional residential spaces.

Valued at AED1.6 billion ($436 million) project, the Franck Muller Vanguard Tower will offer an unmatched luxury lifestyle experience,

According to Morgan's 2024 report on Dubai's Branded Residences, the number of units produced in 2024 rose almost 50% from 2022, currently accounting for 7.2% of all property transactions in Dubai.

"We are extremely proud to unveil our latest project with our strategic partner , where architectural opulence meets timeless luxury, we bring Franck Muller’s second branded residence to Dubai with the Franck Muller Vanguard Tower," remarked Eman Taha, CEO of London Gate.

According to her, the Franck Muller Vanguard Tower is more than just a collection of residences – it is a destination within one of the world’s most vibrant urban settings.

"With this partnership, we aim to reinstate the standards of sophistication and elegance, creating a living experience that reflects the brand values and vision of both London Gate and Franck Muller. An exclusive branded residential project, this will stand as a testament to our commitment to crafting unparalleled and never-seen spaces that resonate with our brand partner’s essence and prestige," she stated.

"With London Gate our commitment to both quality and delivery always remains our top priority with every project. Three of our projects, namely Nadine 1, Nadine 2 and Maya 5, are now completed ahead of schedule. Our iconic Franck Muller Aeternitas tower is rapidly moving towards completion with 30 floors already completed," she added.

Erol Baliyan, Managing Director, Franck Muller, said; "After the record-breaking success of our first project together with Aeternitas Tower, we have set a benchmark for what branded residences can achieve in Dubai."

"This positions our partnership with London Gate as one of the most successful collaborations between a developer and a luxury brand in the region. In less than a year, this is our second major launch and we’re absolutely thrilled and confident to bring yet more elegance to the Dubai skyline with Franck Muller Vanguard Tower," stated Muller.

"This residential tower truly embodies the grandeur and elegance that are synonymous with our timepieces. We believe this project will resonate with our clientele and further strengthen our position in the market," he added.

Built upon the innovative spirit that has propelled Franck Muller to the forefront of horological design, the Vanguard Tower represents a bold, new statement in residential architecture, stated the top official.

Every aspect of the tower’s design is meticulously executed, combining modernity with enduring sophistication, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

