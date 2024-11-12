Kuwait's Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) has awarded contracts for the construction of a total of 3,345 residential units as part of its Jahra City affordable housing project.

In addition, it will implement other key infrastructure work for the project including roads and lighting and complete it within a three-year period, said PAWH in a statement.

The scope of work also includes development of public buildings within the project, located 16km south of Al Salmi Road from Jahra City.

Kuwait PAHW said the first of the contracts is for construction of 1,568 residential units of different models in addition to infrastructure works related to the low and medium voltage electrical network, streetlighting and asphalting of roads; and the other is for building 1,777 homes, in addition to schools, main mosques, housing for the imam and muezzin, and fire stations..

As per the deals inked in the presence of Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Abdul Latif Al Mishari, and the Acting Director General of the Corporation, Engineer Rashid Al-Anzi, and the Corporation’s leaders, the work is for completion within a three-year period.

