Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director of My Eya Homes, Chief Chinedu Eya, has called on Nigerians to prioritize investment in real estate over Ponzi schemes, citing long-term value and financial stability as key benefits of property investment.

Eya made the call in a statement, copy of which was made available to newsmen in Lagos, emphasizing that real estate offers consistent returns, long-term appreciation, and serves as a reliable hedge against inflation, making it a more secure and rewarding investment option.

According to him, real estate is no longer just about owning property, but it’s about strategic positioning in a market that rewards long-term vision and adaptability, noting that “even in uncertain economic times, property investments provide both income through rents and potential capital gains.”

Eya, while also noting that his organization had experienced significant growth, expanding its operations from land sales to the development and sale of world-class residential properties, however, he pointed out that the company still had ambitious milestones to reach.

On a personal note, the real estate expert explained his decision to mark his birthday with a low-key celebration, describing it as a period of reflection and re-strategizing.

“This birthday, I’m sacrificing all celebrations, not out of sadness, but as a deliberate step to reflect and re-strategize. This is a time to push My Eya Homes into its next phase,” he said.

Eya concluded by appealing to visionary investors to support the company’s transformation drive, stressing that his organization was ready for large-scale innovation and expansion in Nigeria’s real estate sector.

