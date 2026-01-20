KUWAIT CITY - The local real estate market witnessed remarkable growth in weekly transactions, recording an 87.3 percent increase in the number of transactions and an 8.2 percent rise in transaction value.

This surge was driven by strong activity in industrial, residential, and investment properties, which offset a notable decline in commercial property deals.

According to data from the weekly report issued by the Real Estate Registration and Documentation Departments at the Ministry of Justice, the local real estate market witnessed significant activity during the period from January 11 to 15.

The total number of transactions reached 148 deals valued at KD 66.1 million, compared to 79 deals worth KD 61.1 million in the previous week.

The residential real estate sector showed strong performance during the week, with transaction values rising from KD 19.6 million to KD 35.2 million, marking a significant qualitative growth of 79.6 percent.

The number of transactions also increased from 56 to 98, a 75 percent rise, indicating continued demand in this sector.

The investment real estate sector saw a notable surge in the number of transactions from 18 to 39, which is an increase of 116.7 percent. However, the total transaction value experienced a slight decline of 4 percent, reaching KD 19 million compared to KD 19.8 million in the previous week, reflecting greater activity in smaller-scale transactions.

Meanwhile, the commercial real estate sector experienced a sharp decline, with transaction values falling from KD 20.9 million to KD 3.4 million, a drop of 83.7 percent. The number of transactions also decreased by 50 percent, from four to just two, reflecting the absence of the “large” deals that had driven commercial real estate activity the previous week.

In contrast, the industrial real estate sector recorded exceptional growth, with qualitative weekly transaction increases exceeding 962 percent and a quantitative rise of 800 percent. Transaction values in this sector reached nine deals worth KD 8.5 million, compared to a single deal worth KD 800,000 in the first week of January, highlighting remarkable activity in industrial real estate.

