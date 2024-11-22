Kuwait - Four months after introducing regulations to organize the issuance of home licenses, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has temporarily suspended these permits for certain small-scale commercial activities, particularly in real estate brokerage. The decision, as revealed by informed sources to Al-Seyassah, is aimed at reassessing the impact of such licenses on the real estate market.

This move comes in response to increasing complaints from owners of licensed real estate offices and market professionals about the lack of oversight in home license operations.

The critics have pointed to instances of misuse, including fictitious deals, which undermine the integrity of the profession and harm legitimate brokers.

The Real Estate Brokers Association and industry experts have raised alarms about the risks posed by home licenses, citing their potential to:

Facilitate money laundering activities.

Encourage the rise of unqualified, itinerant brokers.

Revive real estate fraud and market manipulation.



Meanwhile, the experts warn that these licenses provide opportunities for non-specialists to engage in the sector, further destabilizing an already sensitive market.

The suspension allows the ministry to evaluate the feasibility of home licenses and their impact on the market while exploring stricter regulations to curb malpractice.

This step signals the government’s intent to balance the benefits of small-scale entrepreneurship with the need for a transparent and professional real estate sector.

