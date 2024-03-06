Knight Frank, a leading global real estate consultancy, seals record-breaking deal with highest secondary sale and third highest sale in the building, priced at AED26 million ($7.1 million) at renowned residential tower, Address beach Residences JBR.

This record-breaking transaction, involving a 4-bedroom unit, has set a new benchmark for a secondary sale in the building, with a price per sq ft of AED7,125, surpassing the previous record for a secondary sale, which was a three-bedroom unit at AED6,672 per square ft.

