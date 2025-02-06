UAE-based Kasco Developments, the real estate arm of the Kasco Group, said it has partnered with Evolutions, a leading real estate intelligence hub, for official launch of Volna, its third residential project in Dubai.

Following the success of Onda and VAL, this new development further strengthens Kasco’s presence in the UAE property market since its debut in September 2024, said a statement from the UAE group.

Strategically located along Al Jaddaf Waterfront, Volna is an 11-floor residential building featuring 65 meticulously designed homes.

The project offers a diverse selection of residences, including studios (up to 912 sqft), one-bedroom apartments (up to 1,480 sq ft), two-bedroom apartments (up to 1,620 sqft), and three-bedroom apartments (up to 3,407 sqft).

Designed to cater to modern living needs, Volna harmoniously blends functionality with aesthetic excellence, offering a holistic residential experience, said the statement.

The construction of Volna is already underway, with handover expected in Q2 2026, it added.

On the new launch, Chairman Mustafa Al Kaissi said: "Today marks another significant milestone for Kasco Developments as we proudly unveil Volna, our third project in Dubai, located at the picturesque Al Jaddaf Waterfront. This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional living spaces that blend functionality with aesthetic excellence."

"Each residence at Volna has been meticulously designed to cater to the diverse needs and aspirations of modern residents, ensuring an unparalleled living experience," he noted.

Inspired by the rhythmic movement of waves, Volna embodies adaptability in design. Its prime location and thoughtfully curated amenities provide a perfect balance of vibrancy and tranquility.

Volna has the benefit of being in a residential district that’s conveniently close to key locations such as Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai Festival City, and Dubai International Airport. The location is also well-connected with all major roads and transportation, stated the developer.

Additionally, each residence at Volna will have a breathtaking view of the canal and the Dubai Creek Harbor, bringing a sense of serenity and connection to nature in a resident’s life, it added.

CEO Issa Abdul Rahman said: "At Kasco Developments, we aspire to shape vibrant communities that inspire and uplift lifestyles. Volna is a shining example of this commitment. By seamlessly integrating design, innovation, and uncompromising quality, we ensure that our residents enjoy a truly exceptional living experience."

Adham Younis, CEO of Evolutions, said: "Our strong partnership with Kasco Developments continues to grow, and the launch of Volna, our second project together, reflects our shared commitment to delivering high-quality residences that enhance the living experience and create valuable opportunities for buyers."

"Following the remarkable success of VAL, which sold out by Evolutions sales team in just two weeks, Volna is set to build on that momentum. With its prime location and flexible 40/60 payment plan, Volna offers an exceptional investment for those seeking a home that seamlessly combines convenience, well-being, and long-term value," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

