RIYADH — The Jeddah Mayoralty, in collaboration with the relevant authorities, managed to reclaim 18 government land sites on the waterfront in North Obhur along the Red Sea coast, with an area exceeding 217,000 square meters, during the current week. This was part of the mayoralty's ongoing efforts to protect public property.



The total number of sites that have so far reclaimed since the start of the mayoralty's field campaign to remove encroachments accounted for 52 sites, covering a total area of 3.254 million square meters , the Saudi Press Agency reported. The mayoralty seeks to refurbish these sites and open them to be public parks.



The mayoralty stressed the continuation of efforts, in collaboration with the relevant authorities, to reclaim government land on the waterfronts, as well as to implement regulatory procedures, and remove encroached sites so as to enhance the benefit from these waterfronts as a tourist and investment destination.



This also aims to enhance sustainable development and preserve public property in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

