Infinity Towers for Urban Development has announced the completion of over 70% of the construction for the mixed-use Infinity Tower, now standing at a height of 160 metres. This significant progress surpasses the schedule set by the Administrative Capital for Urban Development. The milestone aligns with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s commencement of his new presidential term, alongside the inauguration of the New Administrative Capital’s (NAC) first phase.

Situated in the heart of the NAC’s Central Business District (CBD), Infinity Tower is a beacon of modernity and sustainability.

Assaad Salama, Founder and Managing Director, revealed that the tower’s design was a collaborative effort with the renowned Canadian firm NORR Group. This partnership has yielded an extraordinary design, setting Infinity Tower apart as a pioneering example of sustainable architecture in Egypt.

The company has also secured the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) platinum certificate from the US Green Building Council, further cementing the project’s status as a sustainable architectural benchmark.

Hady Fathy, CEO, highlighted the tower’s commercial mall, spanning over 11,000 sqm and hosting an array of brands, restaurants, and banks, each offering a distinct view of the iconic structure. He emphasized the tower’s versatility, featuring various meeting rooms and co-working spaces designed for optimal functionality for both tenants and owners.

The first phase of Infinity Tower is slated for completion by year’s end, with trial operations beginning in mid-2025 and full operations launching in early 2026.

A standout feature of Infinity Tower is the expansive floor space, reaching 1,560 sqm per level, column-free, supported by over 18 high-speed elevators. This project introduces cutting-edge materials and specifications to Egypt for the first time. Additionally, the tower boasts a five-story underground garage, a novel concept in the region, with a capacity for 900 vehicles.

