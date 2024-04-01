Hisham Talaat Mostafa, CEO and Managing Director of Talaat Mostafa Holding Group, has been recognized as one of the most influential Egyptian real estate developers in the Middle East by Forbes magazine.

Forbes attributes this distinction to Talaat Mostafa’s remarkable success over four decades in leading the Talaat Mostafa Holding Group. His contributions include the development of integrated residential communities and major tourism investment projects.

Hisham Talaat Mostafa’s achievements are evident in the construction of integrated residential projects spanning a land portfolio of 74 million square meters. Notable among these projects are Nour City and the cities of Celia and Al-Rehab. Additionally, he successfully entered the Saudi market through the Banan Smart City project, covering an area of 10 million square meters. Furthermore, the Group’s collaboration with ADQ Holding and Modon Developments has contributed to the general development of the Ras El Hekma project on Egypt’s northern coast.

In addition to his real estate ventures, Hisham Talaat Mostafa owns the largest portfolio of luxury hotels in Egypt. This impressive collection comprises 15 hotels, including seven unique acquisitions, totaling over 5,000 rooms. Among them are four luxury hotels in Cairo, Sharm El-Sheikh, and Alexandria, managed by renowned international hospitality companies such as the Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts and Kempinski Hotels. Furthermore, three hotels are currently under construction in Luxor and Marsa Alam, with another planned in the Pyramids area.

Under Hisham Talaat Mostafa’s leadership, the group achieved remarkable revenues, exceeding $916m in 2023.

Forbes Magazine established specific criteria for identifying influential real estate leaders in the Middle East. These factors include total assets, market value, disclosed revenues, land portfolio size, completed projects, ongoing projects, and the company’s commitment to delivering properties to buyers.

