GJ Properties, a leading property developer in Ajman, has announced the launch of Biltmore Residences Sufouh, a sophisticated development redefining modern luxury in Dubai.

Biltmore Residences, a distinct brand of the Millennium Hotels & Resorts, is a five-star luxury hotel apartment residences nestled in the Al Sufouh area of Dubai. After Los Angeles, Tbilisi and London, this is the second Biltmore property in Dubai.

The 44-storey tower combines exceptional design with panoramic views and fully-furnished, premium amenities, offering residents a lifestyle of elegance, said the developer.

The project’s architecture harmonizes with Dubai’s iconic skyline while setting itself apart with innovative design elements that prioritize environmental responsibility, it stated.

Scheduled for completion in 2026, this project is already 65% sold and now 12 of the best and exclusive residential units, exemplifying crafted and future-ready living spaces are available for purchase, said the developer.

The penthouse residences will have access to exclusive, indulgent features such as a private Zen Garden terrace, a list of gourmet menus and world-class concierge services - including priority access elevators only to the penthouse floors, it added.

Unveiling the project, CEO Ali Jaber said: "Biltmore Residence Sufouh is not just a residence; it’s a lifestyle statement that reflects our commitment to luxury and community living right in the heart of Dubai,"

"We aim to provide a living experience that aligns with the values and aspirations of Dubai’s elite while delivering a valuable investment opportunity," he noted.

"Residents of the penthouse can look forward to bespoke interiors sprawled across 4600 sq ft spacious design. Situated from the 39th to the 44th floor, these units will have the best views of Jumeirah Palm Islands and the iconic Burj Khalifa whilst overlooking Sheikh Zayed Road - the bustling heartline of central Dubai," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

