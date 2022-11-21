Rawasi Real Estate, a leading developer in Fujairah, is showcasing its high-end sustainable community project 'Naseem Al Bahar Villas' at the ongoing Cityscape Dubai.

Naseem Al Bahar, the first sustainable development which is awarded 2-pearl rating by Estidama, aims to offer a modern, world-class, and eco-friendly residential community for UAE homeseekers, said the Emirati developer at the top real estate expo.

Featuring exquisite architecture and high-end finishes, the villas are smartly designed to provide its residents with luxurious, comfortable lifestyle, it stated.

"Rawasi Real Estate is so happy to participate in this incredible event which connects property developers to potential buyers, allowing them to showcase and market their new projects," remarked Aseela Al Hashmi, Deputy CEO of Rawasi Real Estate.

"The event brings together cross-section real estate stakeholders (experts, investors, home buyers, etc.) from around the globe to discuss the latest real estate trends and outlook," noted Al Hashmi.

Only two minutes from Fujairah's gorgeous beaches, the 18000-sq-m modern development offers 80 spacious, 2-storey townhouse villas (each 3,336 sq ft).

As part of Rawasi's environmental commitments and the UAE's sustainable development goals, the project also features state-of-the-art facilities and technologies that ensure sustainable management of water, energy, and natural resources, explained Al Hashmi.

"Residents can enjoy up to 50% reduction in water and electricity costs, thanks to the LED lighting systems, solar panels, integrated 3D anti-thermal technologies, and thermally-insulated rooftops. The development also includes eco-friendly charging stations for electric vehicles," she said.

According to her, Rawasi Real Estate is keen to contribute to the Fujairah's vision by offering modern, world-class residential communities that enrich the urban landscape and quality of life.

"Naseem Al Bahar project was smartly developed to provide UAE and GCC citizens with modern, sustainable, and high-end villas in the heart of Fujairah, just a few minutes from its stunning beaches," she added.

