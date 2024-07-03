Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, a world-leading luxury hotel brand within the Accor group, said it has partnered with UAE-based developer Sol Properties to launch a premium residential development in Downtown Dubai, to redefine luxury real estate.

A premium 55-storey housing project, Fairmont Residences Solara Tower is the latest land development in Downtown Dubai offering stunning views of both Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Fountain

Work is currently underway on the project which is scheduled for completion by Q3 of 2027.

The property combines Fairmont’s distinguished brand standards in the realm of luxury hospitality with Sol Properties’ vast expertise in luxury real estate to establish new benchmarks in urban living.

The development will include meticulously designed spaces, offering a blend of elegance and timeless opulence.

With a wide array of spacious layouts and cutting-edge amenities, these residences represent the pinnacle of a new-age lifestyle, with expansive terraces offering breathtaking views of the Burj Khalifa and the exquisite Dubai Fountain.

"We at Sol Properties and Fairmont Hotels & Resorts are elated to provide a completely new standard of luxury living in Downtown Dubai," said its Founder and CEO Ajay Bhatia.

"Our goal is to provide residents with exclusive amenities and personalised services, thereby setting a new precedent for comfort and convenience for end users," he stated.

"By combining Fairmont’s exceptional hospitality services with our integrated residential environment and attention to quality, this project is certain to offer residents unmatched lifestyle experiences," he added.

In response to the evolving demands of urban homeowners, the residential project promises a suite of premium amenities and services.

Additionally, Fairmont Solara Tower stands out in Downtown Dubai as the only residential tower providing a private swimming pool in selected apartments.

Residence owners will also have exclusive access to Fairmont’s wide range of integrated amenities, which include gourmet restaurants, fitness centres, spas and wellness centres, offering a resort-like experience within the confines of their own home, he stated.

Fairmont Global Chief Operating Officer Sami Nasser expressed delight at adding a new branded residence to its Fairmont portfolio.

"We are confident that our expertise in the field of luxury hospitality combined with our pioneer approach to residential projects will allow us to redefine the landscape of luxury residences in Dubai and the broader region," he noted.

The project exemplifies the ongoing expansion and appeal of luxury living in Dubai, especially with the luxury residential real estate market projected to grow by more than 8% by 2029.

"Additonally, the project will redefine the concept of luxury residences with Dubai’s strategic location and investor-friendly regulations, which attract high-net-worth individuals and investors seeking to diversify their portfolios," said Nasser.

Fairmont Residences Solara Tower Dubai joins a portfolio of 16 Fairmont-branded residences, along with 22 projects in the pipeline, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).