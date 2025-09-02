Cairo: EONS Developments plans to launch its first project in the First District of New Cairo, with initial investments exceeding EGP 10 billion, according to a press release.

With more than 35 years of investment experience in Sweden, EONS aims to deliver fully integrated projects blending contemporary design, sustainability, and a smart community.

Sherif Taha, CEO of EONS, said: “We consider Egypt a strategic market with significant growth opportunities, and it is well-positioned to become one of the largest real estate markets regionally and globally.”

“Through our projects, we aim to introduce an integrated urban concept that combines luxury, innovation, and sustainability, fulfilling our clients’ aspirations while delivering true investment value,” the CEO continued.

From a marketing perspective, Nadim Sennara, EONS’ Head of Marketing, added: “Our goal is to build a strong real estate brand that reflects world-class quality, appealing to clients who seek a truly distinctive and integrated lifestyle in Egypt.”

Through this launch, EONS seeks to build strategic partnerships that promote luxury, sustainability, and integrated urban living in Egypt.

