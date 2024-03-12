El Saeed for Contracting and Real Estate Investment (SSCD) (UEGC) has been awarded a new contracting project worth around EGP 412 million to execute the first phase of the craft zone in Al-Taramsa, Qena governorate, according to a statement.

Established in 1964, SCCD is primarily engaged in providing general and specialized contracting and construction services, including investments in real estate and properties.

