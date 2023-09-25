Arab Finance: Egypt’s Redcon Construction is bidding for eight projects in the Red Sea and Amaala tourist destinations, developed by the Saudi Red Sea Global (RSG), via the newly established Redcon International, Redcon Construction’s Chairman Tarek Elgamal told Asharq Business.

Redcon International was incorporated in partnership with the Saudi-based Al Reyadah Holding Company, targeting operating revenues of SAR 2.5 billion within 2024, Elgamal said.

The projects subject to bidding include hotel, tourist, and healthcare projects, he added.

