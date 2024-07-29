Egypt will launch a marketing campaign to promote more than 35,000 newly built housing units in several of the country’s new cities, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said Sunday.

The initiative aims to boost the real estate market by maximizing the use of the newly constructed homes, Madbouly said during a meeting.

Housing Minister Sherif El-Sherbiny presented a detailed marketing plan outlining the distribution of the units among five companies for six projects. The homes are located in the New Administrative Capital, New Alamein, New Cairo, and 6th of October City.

The plan includes specific timelines, sales targets, and responsibilities for each company.

Madbouly also ordered officials to develop a marketing strategy for administrative and commercial spaces in New Alamein City’s beachfront towers. He emphasized the need for close monitoring of the marketing campaigns.

