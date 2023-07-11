Continental Investments, a prominent branch of Egypt’s top-tier real estate developer LMD Sabbour Group has announced a strategic collaboration with UAE's premier corporate financial services provider Finance House.

Building on a successful alliance established in 2017, the partnership’s latest chapter is a funding initiative to bolster Continental Investments LMD's market standing and project portfolio in the UAE.

This game-changing agreement symbolizes a milestone in the strategic synergy between Continental Investments LMD and Abu Dhabi-based Finance House.

The fund will furnish superior financing services, enabling the Egyptian group to broaden its footprint in the UAE and Dubai markets.

The agreement was signed at a special ceremony held in the presence of top-ranking executives, including Mohammed Abdullah Alqubaisi, Founder of Finance House, Ahmed Sabbour, Chairman of LMD, and Engineer Amr Sultan, CEO of Continental Investments LMD, alongside Wady Chaabene, Head of Corporate and Commercial Finance.

Sultan pointed out that the unwavering collaboration with Finance House was pivotal in fueling its ambitious expansion plans in the UAE.

"This partnership will accelerate our venture in introducing new projects, ensure adequate funding for current developments, and craft high-quality real estate products with global competitiveness. We are delighted to strengthen our ties with Finance House, our preferred partner in the UAE," he noted.

On the key partnership, Alqubaisi said: "We are proud to forge a closer relationship with Continental Investments LMD, a renowned real estate trailblazer in Dubai. We have collaboratively crafted a robust framework for a long-term venture, cemented on mutual trust."

"This new arrangement will bolster Continental Investments LMD's growth trajectory in the UAE," he stated.

According to Sultan, Continental Investments LMD, a strategic player in real estate, carries an impressive track with a diversified experience in over 52 projects delivered by the management and owners across the region as an affliate of LMD.

"We have developed 2,575 units across multiple flagship projects, including the Continental Tower and Marina Living in Dubai Marina, Boutique XII, and Rukan in Dubai. With an ambitious growth roadmap, Continental Investments LMD aspires to launch even more exciting projects in the future," he added.

