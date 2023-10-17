Egypt - Sabbour Consulting, a leading engineering consultancy firm, has signed a contract with Raaed Developments, a real estate developer, to design and supervise a new residential compound in New Sohag City. The project, named Roots, will cover an area of 21 feddans and will cost EGP 1.8bn (over $58m).

The contract was signed by Omar Sabbour, CEO of Sabbour Consulting, and Hisham El-Santrissy, CEO of Raaed Developments, in the presence of Abdel Hamid Abdel Aty, CFO of Raaed Developments, and Mohamed Maarouf, Director of Business Development and Supporting Sectors at Sabbour Consulting.

Roots will consist of 33 buildings, 12 villas, a large commercial mall, recreational areas, and a spacious mosque. The project is expected to be completed within two years and will provide high-quality living standards for the residents of New Sohag City.

This is the second contract between Sabbour Consulting and Raaed Developments, following their previous cooperation in developing urban projects. Raaed Developments aims to establish integrated urban projects that consider the social dimensions of Sohag governorate and offer promising investment opportunities.

Sabbour Consulting plans to expand its international operations over the next three years by offering integrated consulting and engineering services in collaboration with major global project management companies.

