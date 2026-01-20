Egyptian real estate developer Madinet Masr reported a strong performance in 2025, achieving record new sales of approximately EGP 52.1bn.

During the year, the company sold 4,462 units, while the number of delivered units rose sharply to 1,941 units, compared with 645 units in 2024, representing a 201% year-on-year increase.

The results underscore Madinet Masr’s solid financial position and the effectiveness of its strategy to expand its land bank and develop a diversified portfolio of projects in strategic locations. The company said its approach continues to deliver sustainable value to customers while supporting Egypt’s Vision 2030 for urban development.

Commenting on the performance, Abdallah Sallam, President and CEO of Madinet Masr, said the significant increase in deliveries marked a key milestone for the company. “The 201% rise in delivered units compared to 2024 underscores our commitment to executing our projects to the highest standards of quality and efficiency, in line with our customers’ expectations,” he said.

Throughout 2025, Madinet Masr continued to implement its expansion strategy through the launch of new projects and the formation of strategic partnerships, all of which recorded strong market demand. This performance reflects growing confidence in the company’s brand and its ability to deliver integrated real estate developments that respond to evolving market needs.

During the year, the company signed a strategic partnership to develop Prism, the first commercial and entertainment destination in Tajed, the commercial district within Taj City. It also launched Talala in New Heliopolis, a strategically located development spanning two land plots with a combined area of 491.41 feddans and total investments of EGP 90bn.

In addition, Madinet Masr introduced Elm Tree Park, developed over an area of 476,262 square metres, equivalent to 113 feddans, with total sales of EGP 20bn.

The company also signed partnerships with leading construction firms to accelerate development works across several projects, including Club Side in Taj City, as well as Elan, Rai, and Rai Views in Sarai.

Madinet Masr said these partnerships form part of its efforts to deliver fully integrated residential solutions aligned with the latest sustainable engineering and architectural standards, while supporting plans to further develop its land bank and drive targeted growth.

Looking ahead, the company aims to continue enhancing its land portfolio, which spans more than 12.8 million square metres, through the development of new residential and commercial projects that meet the highest standards of efficiency and quality.

