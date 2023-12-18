Egypt - IGI Developments, a leading real estate company in Egypt, announced a new urban project in the new Sphinx City. The project covers 540 feddan and was revealed by Managing Director Sherif Moustafa at the Nile Property Expo in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The company also showcased its portfolio of projects, including the Skyla phase of the Ashgar Heights project in 6th of October, which offers attractive payment plans and various unit sizes. Another phase, Garden Gate, features 800 units with spacious living areas. The company also has units ready for delivery within 3 and 6 months in other project phases.

In addition, IGI Developments launched the City Central phase within the “Ashgar City” project, which includes offices and clinics. The clinics have attracted a lot of interest from medical professionals and investors, as they will serve over 4,000 families upon project completion. Moustafa explained that the project is located in West Cairo, which has several growing cities and expansions, such as the new Sphinx.

IGI Developments has a history of delivering high-quality real estate projects, ranging from upscale residential compounds like Gardenia Park I & II and Gardenia Springs, to mixed-use compounds like Al Ashgar, Ashgar Heights, and Ashgar City. The company has a diverse portfolio that covers both the West and East sides of Cairo, and offers a variety of primary home developments. With a bold vision, the company aims to expand across the country and shape the landscape of Egyptian real estate.

