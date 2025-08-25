Egypt - IGI Developments, one of Egypt’s leading real estate developers, has unveiled an innovative investment offer that allows clients to purchase residential or investment units across its projects with the option to sell the unit back after two years, guaranteeing a return of up to 30%.

This unique initiative provides clients with the flexibility to purchase any residential or investment unit within IGI’s portfolio and return it for a profit within just two years, ensuring a guaranteed return of up to 30%.

Sheriff Mostafa, CEO and Managing Director of IGI Developments, said: “Real estate has consistently proven to be a safe and profitable investment. We are offering something unprecedented in Egypt, especially at a time when many investors are uncertain about where to invest their savings—whether in real estate, gold, or bank deposits.”

The company’s offer follows an extensive market study, reflecting a deep understanding of current market trends and client needs. The initiative addresses the growing demand for secure investment opportunities, offering a reliable path for clients to maximize their returns.

Mostafa continued: “This 30% buyback guarantee is designed to provide investors with a safe and profitable way to grow their wealth. With IGI Developments’ commitment to quality and innovation, we believe this offer will mark a pivotal moment in Egypt’s real estate investment landscape. Beyond just building residential units, our ultimate goal is to offer our clients a secure future.”

IGI Developments boasts a distinguished portfolio of premium residential projects, housing over 40,000 families. Its developments are known for their superior services, creating vibrant communities where families thrive for generations. Notable projects include Ashgar Heights, featuring luxury units such as Starla and Skada; the Ashgar Project, which includes the Jada phase and offers integrated community living with top-tier facilities; and Gardenia Park, Gardenia Park II, and Gardenia Springs, which are family-friendly residential communities set amidst green spaces and serene environments.

In addition to these successful ventures, IGI Developments is planning to launch a new administrative and commercial project in the 6th of October City, strategically located on the Dahshur Link. The designs for this new development are already complete, and the company is actively exploring investment opportunities to support its expansion plans.

This buyback guarantee underscores IGI Developments’ confidence in its projects and its commitment to ensuring long-term client satisfaction, whether the goal is to find a new home or make a profitable investment. Clients can now invest with peace of mind, knowing their financial security is backed by a solid guarantee.

