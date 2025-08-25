Egypt - Evora Developments has announced the launch of its latest project, Pulse, as part of a wider strategy to inject EGP 30bn into Egypt’s real estate market over the coming years.

Ebrahim Mohamed Abdo, Chairperson of Evora Developments, said the company’s EGP 30bn investment plan aims to diversify its portfolio across residential, commercial, administrative, and coastal developments. He noted that Evora currently owns eight land plots across West Cairo, East Cairo, and Egypt’s coastal zones, with details of each project to be unveiled upon their official launch.

“West Cairo tops our investment focus, given its rapid population growth and shortage of integrated medical and commercial services. These factors create strong opportunities for serious developers,” Abdo said. He added that Evora is also strengthening its presence in East Cairo, particularly in Fifth Settlement and Mostakbal City, in line with the state’s urban expansion strategy and growing market demand.

Ahmed Ragab, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Evora Developments, outlined the details of Pulse, describing it as a mixed-use commercial and medical project built on 3,400 sqm along Wahat Road, directly opposite New October’s First District.

The project will include ground-floor commercial outlets and essential medical services, topped by three upper floors housing clinics, specialised medical centres, a diagnostics facility, and a radiology lab. “This will be the first dedicated medical hub in New October, with an innovative concept designed to deliver an advanced healthcare experience. To achieve this, we are partnering with EHFS (Healthcare Facility Services), which specialises in managing hospitals and medical centres,” Ragab said.

According to Ragab, commercial units at Pulse will range from 29 to 262 sqm, while medical units will range from 36 to 112 sqm. The project’s first offering includes 40 units — representing 35% of the total development — with flexible payment plans designed to attract a wide range of investors and clients.

Construction of Pulse is scheduled to begin in March 2026, within six months of the project’s launch, with delivery planned for the end of 2027.

