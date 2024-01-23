Egypt - Cornerstone Development is preparing to launch its second project in New Administrative Capital (NAC), The Terraces, a new commercial and administrative mall.

The company contracted a specialized architectural consulting office in New York, USA, to design the project. It also assigned Yasser Al Beltagy Architects (YBA) to provide engineering consultations.

The mall has four floors with spacious terraces for offices overlooking green areas. It offers administrative offices, clinics, and commercial stores. The spaces are diverse to suit different customer needs.

Ashraf Boulos, Chairperson and Managing Director of Cornerstone Development, praised the company’s cooperation with ACE Moharram.Bakhoum for supervising and following up on the project details.

As for the company’s first project in NAC, The Curve, Boulos said: “We have completed more than 70% of the project constructions, and we will start delivering the units in the first and second quarters of 2025, as per the contracts. We will also finish the entire project construction by 2024.”

The Curve is one of the first projects in NAC’s R8. It is located in a prime location next to the Green River, and close to Mohamed bin Zayed axis, airport, the Republican Palace, and ministries. It consists of four blocks with 15 buildings, covering 100,000 sqm. The Curve has 540 residential units, including apartments, duplexes, and penthouses with large open spaces. The company sold out all the units of the project.

The Curve’s designs are inspired by New York City, with its high-ceilinged and high-rise buildings, and large glass facades that add elegance and luxury to the units, unlike the usual cement blocks. The project also overlooks the largest park that spans over 40 feddan of green spaces.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).