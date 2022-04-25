Egis, a leading construction engineering services firm with a major presence in the Middle East region, has been signed up by Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) to provide project management consultancy services for a part of its retail and heritage masterplan.

Confirming the order, Egis said its services will cover all phases of the South and the Garden Districts, including early development, design, procurement and construction.

Under the patronage of HRH the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, DGDA was established with a mandate to transform the historic district of Ad Diriyah into an iconic and world class destination within Riyadh, reflecting and celebrating the rich history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Diriyah Gate will be a mixed-use project, with history and heritage assets at its core, enriched by entertainment, shopping, and residential elements.

The Diriyah Gardens and Diriyah South Districts developments form part of the wider Diriyah Gate masterplan and will entail hotels, museums, conference centres and more.

Egis said it was proud to help shape the Saudi Vision 2030 which includes developing and diversifying the public service sectors from infrastructure, to recreation to tourism.

"We are currently involved in many projects serving Saudi’s 2030 Vision and this iconic project is no different. Diriyah will serve as the kingdom’s historic and cultural destination showcasing the country’s 300+ years of history which will no doubt enrich the tourism industry as well as create a destination which all Saudis will pride themselves with," stated Alaa Abusiam, CEO of Egis in the Middle East.

"We look forward to watching these iconic projects come to life over the next few years and

are extremely proud to play our part in this great vision," he added.

Egis has been operating in Saudi Arabia for almost 30 years and is currently working on more than 25 projects spread across The Kingdom including Riyadh Metro, Green Riyadh, AlUla development, Red Sea Museum and Riyadh Airport.

