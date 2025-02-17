Dugasta Properties, a Dubai-based developer, has announced the launch of four transformative residential projects - Teraa Tower, Moonsa 2 Residences, Al Haseen-3 Residences and Al Haseen-4 Residences - with a combined value of over AED1 billion ($272.2 million).

This project, the first of its kind in the UAE, sets a new benchmark in investor-friendly real estate, combining financial security with long-term growth opportunities, said the developer in a statement.

The unveiling, marked by the introduction of a renowned Bollywood superstar Sonu Sood as the brand ambassador, underscores Dugasta’s unwavering commitment to innovation, luxury, and investor-centric growth under its pioneering Vision 10 on 10 initiative.

With over three decades of shaping Dubai’s skyline, Dugasta Properties cements its leadership through bold vision and execution.

The Vision 10 on 10 framework - guaranteeing investors a 10% annual return for 10 years, zero service charges and a 100% buyback option - revolutionises real estate investment, offering unmatched financial security and growth, it stated.

"This is not just a promise; it’s a legacy of trust," declared Tauseef Khan, Founder and Chairman of Dugasta Properties. "We are redefining urban living while ensuring our investors thrive in Dubai’s dynamic market," he stated.

On the newly-launched projects, he said Teraa Tower is a key project located at Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road that offers studios to three-bedroom apartments with panoramic city views' while Moonsa 2 Residences is a 127-unit project located in the International City featuring a lavish pool, gym and proximity to Dubai’s thriving retail corridors.

The other project - Al Haseen-3 and 4 Residences is strategically located near business districts and boasts a modern sanctuary with 180 units that blends urban convenience and tranquillity.

CEO Azaan Khan said: "From our first project in 2017 to today’s AED1.5 billion portfolio, Dugasta’s journey mirrors Dubai’s meteoric rise. We don’t just build homes, we craft ecosystems where communities and investments flourish."

Marketing Director Naren Vish said: "We create investment opportunities that deliver high returns and long-term value. Our Vision 10 on 10 initiative is designed to ensure financial security and a seamless ownership experience for our investors."

Dugasta Properties currently manages a portfolio worth AED1.5 billion, with plans to rapidly expand to an additional AED2 billion in the near future.

This ongoing growth is a direct reflection of the company's ability to identify and capitalize on lucrative investment opportunities while remaining committed to providing long-term, sustainable returns for its investors, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

