DUBAI - The total value of real estate transactions conducted in Dubai during the week ending 17th November 2023, exceeded AED11.4 billion, according to figures released by the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The DLD report showed that 2,421 sales transactions worth AED9.32 billion were conducted, with 492 plots sold for AED4.78 billion, and 1,929 apartments and villas purchased for AED4.54 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Mohammed Bin Rashid Gardens sold for AED201.82 million, and two lands sold in Wadi Al Safa 3 for AED142 million and AED132.95 million respectively.

Me'aisem Second recorded the most sales transactions for this week with 101 transactions worth AED1.04 billion, followed by Wadi Al Safa 2 with 80 transactions worth AED82.24 million, and Palm Jabal Ali with 79 transactions worth AED1.99 billion.

The top three apartment and villa transfers included one in Island 2 for AED143.5 million, another in Business Bay worth AED50.7 million, and an apartment in Me'aisem First worth AED38 million.

The total value of mortgaged properties for the week reached AED1.41 billion. Meanwhile, 143 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED706.72 million.