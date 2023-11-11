DUBAI - The total value of real estate transactions conducted in Dubai during the week ending 10th November, 2023, exceeded AED10.3 billion, according to figures released by the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The DLD report showed that 1,782 sales transactions worth AED7.4 billion were conducted, with 396 plots sold for AED3.99 billion, and 1,386 apartments and villas purchased for AED3.41 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Me'aisem Second sold for AED123.66 million, a land sold for AED97 million in Al Safouh Second, and another in Wadi Al Safa 2 sold for AED88.25 million.

Wadi Al Safa 2 recorded the most sales transactions for this week with 79 transactions worth AED535.96 million, followed by Palm Jabal Ali with 73 transactions worth AED1.62 billion, and Me'aisem Second with 61 transactions worth AED740.77 million.

The top three apartment and villa transfers included one in Dubai Marina for AED360 million, another in Palm Jumeirah worth AED53 million, and an apartment in Me'aisem First worth AED42.8 million.

The total value of mortgaged properties for the week reached AED1.86 billion. Meanwhile, 142 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED1 billion.