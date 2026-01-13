DUBAI: Dubai’s real estate sector achieved its strongest performance to date in 2025, with over 270,000 transactions worth AED917 billion, up 20% year on year. Backed by clear regulations, disciplined market practices, and a long-term investment approach, the market has moved from rapid growth to sustainable leadership.

On this occasion, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, commended the collective efforts that contributed to the real estate sector’s strong performance in 2025, noting that these efforts have guided the market into a more advanced and mature phase, capable of converting investor confidence into stable and sustainable value.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed also highlighted that the record results reflect trust in Dubai’s vision, the resilience of its economy, and the clarity of its development path, underscoring the importance of careful planning, transparent regulations, and a balanced approach that supports progress while maintaining quality of life.

Sheikh Mohammed further emphasised the strategic role of the real estate sector in Dubai’s diversified economy, noting that innovation continues to guide the sector with a focus on human interest and the pursuit of a prosperous future.

This record performance reflects the visionary leadership of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the continued guidance of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance. Their forward-looking policies and advanced regulations have positioned Dubai as a global model in economic planning and sustainable growth.

The results also confirm that Dubai’s real estate market is steadily progressing toward achieving the objectives of the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033, which seeks to raise transaction volume by 70% to reach AED1 trillion. This growth aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the economy and strengthen Dubai’s position among the world’s leading economic cities.

In 2025, Dubai’s real estate sector saw strong activity, with 3.11 million transactions, including sales, leases, and all real estate services, up 7% from 2024. This highlights growing demand, a larger base of participants, and the sector’s key role in the economy.

Real estate investments in 2025 exceeded AED680 billion across 258.6 thousand deals, up 29% in value and 20% in number. The investor base continued to expand, reaching around 193.1 thousand, an increase of 24%, including 129.6 thousand new investors, representing 23% growth. Resident investors accounted for 56.6% of the total.

Women strengthened their presence in the real estate market, investing AED154 billion through 76.7 thousand deals, with growth of 31% in value and 24% in number, reflecting a more inclusive investment landscape.

Luxury property investments reached AED3.98 billion, up 5%, while the average period for a renter to become an investor was 4.8 years, highlighting the increasing attractiveness of property ownership in Dubai.

The market saw notable activity in property sales and mortgages across key areas. In terms of the number of real estate transactions, the top 10 areas were, respectively: Al Barsha South Fourth, Business Bay, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Airport City, Dubai Marina, Jebel Ali First, Al Yelayiss 1, Wadi Al Safa 3, Dubai Investment Park Second, and Al Thanyah Fifth.

In terms of the value of transactions, the top-performing areas were: Business Bay, Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, Burj Khalifa, Al Barsha South Fourth, Mohammed Bin Rashid Gardens, Dubai Airport City, Wadi Al Safa 5, Wadi Al Safa 3, and Al Yelayiss 1.

In terms of the number of mortgage transactions, the top 10 areas were Al Barsha South Fourth, Dubai Marina, Jebel Ali First, Wadi Al Safa 5, Burj Khalifa, Al Thanyah Fifth, Business Bay, Madinat Hind 4, Al Merkadh, and Al Hebiah Fourth.

As for the value of mortgage transactions, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Business Bay, Al Barsha South Fourth, Burj Khalifa, Al Wasl, Mohammed Bin Rashid Gardens, Al Thanyah Fifth, Jebel Ali First, and Al Thanyah Fourth ranked among the top 10 areas. This performance reflects the diversity of investment opportunities and the balanced geographical growth across the emirate.

Omar Hamad Bu Shehab, Director General of Dubai Land Department, said that Dubai’s real estate sector delivered strong results in 2025, reflecting a more mature and sustainable market underpinned by transparency, governance, and data-driven policies. He added that this performance aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033, supported by legislation, digital transformation, and close collaboration with developers, brokers, and other stakeholders.

Omar Bu Shehab noted that these outcomes highlight the impact of ongoing efforts to streamline procedures, improve services, and enhance investor confidence, further strengthening Dubai’s position as a premier destination for long-term real estate investment.