UAE - Binghatti on Wednesday announced a project to develop the world’s tallest residential structure in Dubai — Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences.

The UAE developer, which has an investment portfolio exceeding Dh7 billion, said it is going to introduce a new era in uber-luxury living by launching ultra-luxury Dubai skyscraper in cooperation with Jacob & Co. However, no time-frame is given to complete the project.

“This unparalleled skyscraper aims to set a record as one of the tallest residential constructions in the world,” according to a Binghatti statement.

In a great leap upwards, the property developer said ultra-luxury skyscraper will stand opulently in the heart of Dubai’s most eminent financial district, Business Bay. The proposed design comprises over 100 stories that are made of lavish two-bedroom and three-bedroom residences.

Muhammad Binghatti, CEO and head of Architecture of Binghatti, highlights the landmark project and cooperation with watchmaking and jewelry brand Jacob & Co and coins a new term in upper-crust real estate – hypertower.

“Today marks the significant partnership of two like-minded brands, both on an ever-striving pursuit of absolute elegance. Both our brands are born from the sheer desire to achieve what breaks boundaries,” Binghatti said.

“What Binghatti has done in real estate, by creating a brand through a distinct design philosophy and architectural identity is very similar to what Jacob & Co has done in the world of jewellery and horology”, he said.

Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences includes multiple levels dedicated to such amenities as an infinity pool overlooking the entire Dubai skyline, a luxury spa and a gymnasium. This hypertower also houses a dedicated concierge team, offering à la carte services such as daycare, bodyguard, chauffeur and private chef, according to the statement.

Jacob Arabo, chairman and creative director of Jacob & Co, said the interior design of the penthouse collection will be directly inspired by their unique aesthetics.

“As suggested by the name, the Billionaire Penthouse is the hyper tower's jewel in the crown. Inspired from our high watchmaking collections, these penthouses will consist of three types, each named after our flagship Jacob & Co timepieces Fleurs De Jardin, Astronomia and Billionaire,” he said.

Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences explores the combined ingenious design languages of Binghatti and Jacob & Co. Speaking with one voice, they unfold distinct exterior silhouettes that speak to the design ethos of both internationally recognized brands.

“We took inspiration from the complex horological movements that beat in Jacob & Co timepieces and we integrated them into the key elements of the tower. The diamond-shaped spires sitting at the peak of the tower are reminiscent of an actual crown, an ornament of unique finesse inspired by the design of Jacob & Co’s finely cut gems. This is the apex of the luxury narrative in this evocative construction, a signature feature that add further grandeur to the city's skyline,” adds Binghatti.

Drawing inspiration from horological and high jewelry aesthetics, Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences' design is reminiscent of the baguette-cut gems Jacob & Co is renowned for. Entry-level residences will consist of two collections: The Sapphire Suite Collection consisting of two-bedroom residential units, and The Emerald Suite Collection comprised of three-bedroom units.

In a symbolic reunion of words and facts, the top of Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences harbors five of the most luxurious and exclusive penthouses in Dubai. Floating on top of the world, they offer boundless views of the city's skyline, including Down-town and the Dubai Water Canal.

Ata Shobeiry, chief executive of Zoom Property, said collaborations like these benefit Dubai property market.

“This particular development, however, will target HNWIs and foreign investor as it is slated to have ultra-prime properties, the demand for which is already on the higher side. With more options available for investors and end-users, they will show increased interest, which will ultimately benefit the market,” he said.

Dubai is already known for for its towering buildings. Since its completion in 2009, iconic Burj Khalifa (829.8m) has held the top spot as the tallest building and the tallest self-supported structure in the world.

The emirate also has Marina 101 (425m) — the second tallest tower in Dubai; Princes Tower (413m); 23 Marina Tower (392m); Elite Residence (381m); Address Boulevard (370m); Almas Tower (360m); Gevora Hotel (356m) and The Marina Torch (352m).

Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences hypertower is also home to an exclusive private club, featuring an extensive infinity pool. Its luxury amenities include a vast lounge as well as a private event area reserved for Jacob & Co. Materials, details and finishings are conceptualised and designed in collaboration with Jacob & Co's designers whose attention to detail is being applied on a new, unprecedented scale and height.

