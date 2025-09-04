In a standout moment for Dubai’s prime property market, Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty has closed the most expensive secondary villa sale on Palm Jumeirah this year, for the total price of AED161 million ($43.8 million).

The Signature Villa, developed by acclaimed property developer 25 Degrees, masterfully blends contemporary architecture and refined interior detailing.

The residence is set across a built-up area of 10,900 sq ft and comprises multiple living spaces, six expansive bedroom suites, a private cinema, and a rear pool deck with a direct view of the Atlantis the Royal Resort & Residences.

This was also the second-highest sale on a per square foot basis this year, at AED14,679.39 per sq ft, said a statement from Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty.

The sale was exclusively managed by Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty, with Leigh Borg, Executive Partner, representing the seller, and Filippo Tavernaro, Senior Global Property Consultant, acting on behalf of the buyer.

"This was a rare and exclusive listing that stood out even in a highly competitive market," remarked Borg. "Every aspect of the property was executed at the highest level, and with the calibre of clients that Palm Jumeirah attracts, homes like this don’t stay on the market for very long," he noted.

"Transactions like this are made possible thanks to the strength of the network and the global platform we have," stated Tavernaro.

"It is also a testament to the quality of the homes available. The price tag is no bar for buyers when the property ticks all the boxes," he added.

Dubai’s real estate market has maintained its strong momentum in 2025 with landmark sales closed in key neighbourhoods, the majority of which were executed by Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty.

This includes a Jumeirah Bay Island villa that remains the most expensive home sold this year, as well as notable transactions in Emirates Hills and Dubai Hills Estate. Most recently, Leigh Borg closed the sale of this year’s most expensive residential plot, also located on Palm Jumeirah.

Chris Whitehead, Managing Partner at Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty, said: "With every landmark transaction, we reinforce our position as the foremost authority in Dubai’s super-prime property market. This marks our second record-breaking sale on Palm Jumeirah in recent months. To me, this underlines not only the prestige of the location but also the strength of demand at the very top of the market, setting the tone for a powerful close to 2025."

David von Rosen, Co-founder of 25 Degrees, said: "This sale is a clear sign of the strength and maturity of Dubai’s top-end property market, driven by a continued influx of high-net-worth individuals looking to capitalize on the Emirates' world-leading luxury lifestyle opportunities. This is just the latest milestone in our continued mission to provide the best-in-class homes in Dubai for these buyers."

"We have many more exciting projects underway, and we are proud to be setting new benchmarks for super prime living and ensuring Dubai remains the global destination of choice for the world’s most discerning buyers," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

