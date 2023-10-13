A total of 1,659 real estate transactions worth over AED 12.9 billion were conducted during the week ending 13th October, 2023, according to figures released by the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The DLD report showed that 297 plots were sold for AED 5.08 billion, while 1,362 apartments and villas were purchased for AED 4.57 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Palm Jumeirah sold for AED 1 billion, a land sold for AED 600 million in Palm Deira, and another in Al Thanyah Fifth sold for AED 121.84 million.

Madinat Hind 4 recorded the most sales transactions for this week with 55 transactions worth AED 90.69 million, followed by Palm Jabal Ali with 49 sales transactions worth AED 1.16 billion, and Al Hebiah Fifth with 38 sales transactions worth AED 112.18 million.

The top three apartment and villa transfers included one in Al Safouh Second worth AED 1.83 billion, another in Palm Jumeirah worth AED 36 million, and an apartment in Palm Jumeirah worth AED 27 million.

The total value of mortgaged properties for the week reached AED 2.37 billion. Meanwhile, 117 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 900 million.