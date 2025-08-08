Dubai Residential REIT posted a net profit before changes in the fair value of investment property of AED622 million ($169 million) during the first half of 2025, an increase of 10% compared to the first half of 2024.

Dubai Residential REIT is a key real estate investment trust being managed by DHAM Investments, a subsidiary of Dubai Holding. It focuses exclusively on income-generating residential leasing.

Revenue rose to AED958 million in H1 2025, up 10% compared to the first half of 2024, driven by sustained leasing momentum and rental rate increases across the residential portfolio.

Adjusted ebitda increased by 11% to AED718 million, driven by revenue growth and operational efficiencies, resulting in a stable margin of 75%, said a statement from DHAM Investments.

Overall, portfolio-wide occupancy averaged 98%, while average revenue per leased gross leasable area (GLA) grew by 6%.

Premium residential properties achieved a strong average occupancy of 98%, reflecting sustained demand for high-quality living in Dubai’s most sought-after locations, it stated.

Nabil Mohammad Ramadhan, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Dubai Residential REIT, said impressed with the results, the board has approved an interim cash dividend of AED550 million for H1 to be distributed in September 2025.

"This reflects our confidence in the REIT’s financial resilience and long-term value proposition," he stated.

Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of DHAM REIT Management, said: "Dubai Residential REIT’s strong first-half performance reflects disciplined execution across every aspect of our operations - from asset management and leasing to tenant retention and service delivery."

The REIT will follow a semi-annual dividend distribution policy, with payments scheduled for April and September of each year, in line with the guidance provided at the time of the Initial Public Offering, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

