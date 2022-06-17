DUBAI: Dubai real estate market recorded 293 sales transactions worth AED 917.85 million, in addition to 92 mortgage deals of AED 294.6 million, and 16 gift deals amounting to AED 47.86 million on Thursday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 410 villas and apartments worth AED 816.03 million, and 32 land plots worth AED 101.82 million, while mortgages included 80 villas and apartments worth AED 209.65 million and 12 land plots valued at AED 84.96 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.2 billion.