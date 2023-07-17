Dubai real estate market recorded 675 sales transactions worth AED2.49 billion, in addition to 24+93 117 mortgage deals of AED518.57 million, and 8 gift deals amounting to AED19.9 million on Monday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 541 villas and apartments worth AED1.37 billion, and 134 land plots worth AED1.11 billion.

The mortgages included 93 villas and apartments worth AED271.5 million and 24 land plots valued at AED247.07 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED3 billion.