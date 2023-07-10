Dubai real estate market recorded 602 sales transactions worth AED1.86 billion, in addition to 104 mortgage deals of AED244.26 million, and 18 gift deals amounting to AED108.8 million on Monday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 513 villas and apartments worth AED1.18 billion, and 89 land plots worth AED682.89 million.

The mortgages included 96 villas and apartments worth AED174.88 million and 8 land plots valued at AED69.39 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2.2 billion.