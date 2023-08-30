Dubai real estate market recorded 503 sales transactions worth AED1.28 billion, in addition to 121 mortgage deals of AED433.55 million, and 34 gift deals amounting to AED220.8 million on Wednesday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 473 villas and apartments worth AED909.86 million, and 30 land plots worth AED371.39 million.

The mortgages included 105 villas and apartments worth AED264.6 million and 16 land plots valued at AED168.95 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.9 billion.