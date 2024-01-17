DUBAI: Dubai real estate market recorded 525 sales transactions worth AED1.54 billion, in addition to 127 mortgage deals of AED226.51 million, and 19 gift deals amounting to AED89.9 million on Tuesday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 480 villas and apartments worth AED 1.23 billion, and 45 land plots worth AED304.55 million

The mortgages included 109 villas and apartments worth AED196.4 million and 18 land plots valued at AED30.11 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.8 billion.