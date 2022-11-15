DUBAI - Dubai real estate market recorded 553 sales transactions worth AED1.43 billion, in addition to 107 mortgage deals of AED387.11 million, and 12 gift deals amounting to AED43.73 million on Tuesday, data released by the Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 508 villas and apartments worth AED1.09 billion, and 45 land plots worth AED341.04 million, while mortgages included 81 villas and apartments worth AED331.43 million and 26 land plots valued at AED55.68 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.8 billion.