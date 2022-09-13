DUBAI: Dubai real estate market recorded 452 sales transactions worth AED1.45 billion, in addition to 94 mortgage deals of AED218.97 million, and 13 gift deals amounting to AED39.65 million on Monday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 406 villas and apartments worth AED840.46 million, and 46 land plots worth AED612.76 million, while mortgages included 64 villas and apartments worth AED144.07 million and 30 land plots valued at AED74.9 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.7 billion.