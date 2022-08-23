DUBAI, 22nd August, 2022 (WAM) -- Dubai real estate market recorded 562 sales transactions worth AED1.42 billion, in addition to 75 mortgage deals of AED271.02 million, and 42 gift deals amounting to AED94.62 million on Monday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 520 villas and apartments worth AED1.08 billion, and 42 land plots worth AED335.9 million, while mortgages included 64 villas and apartments worth AED258.99 million and 11 land plots valued at AED12.03 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.7 billion.



