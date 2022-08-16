DUBAI: Dubai real estate market recorded 528 sales transactions worth AED1.28 billion, in addition to 91 mortgage deals of AED169.72 million, and 10 gift deals amounting to AED23.06 million on Monday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 457 villas and apartments worth AED893.08 million, and 71 land plots worth AED387.16 million, while mortgages included 77 villas and apartments worth AED131.13 million and 14 land plots valued at AED38.59 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.4 billion.



