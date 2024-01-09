DUBAI: Dubai real estate market recorded 477 sales transactions worth AED1.66 billion, in addition to 129 mortgage deals of AED430.56 million, and 20 gift deals amounting to AED60.74 million on Monday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 431 villas and apartments worth AED983.33 million, and 46 land plots worth AED674.53 million

The mortgages included 101 villas and apartments worth AED155.57 million and 28 land plots valued at AED275 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2.1 billion.