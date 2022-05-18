DUBAI: Dubai real estate market recorded 391 sales transactions worth AED 1.4 billion and 60 mortgage deals of AED 336.86 million, in addition to 57 gift transactions amounting to AED 64.67 million Tuesday, data released by the emirate’s Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 342 villas and apartments worth AED 1.11 billion, and 49 land plots worth AED 295.09 million, while the mortgages included 51 villas and apartments worth AED 219.65 million and nine land plots valued at AED 117.21 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED 1.8 billion.