DUBAI: Dubai real estate market recorded 552 sales transactions worth AED1.42 billion and 78 mortgage deals of AED 210.62 million, in addition to 20 gift deals amounting to AED 120.57 million Monday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 427 villas and apartments worth AED 878.57 million, and 125 land plots worth AED 540.79 million, while mortgages included 72 villas and apartments worth AED181.38 million and six land plots valued at AED 29.23 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED 1.7 billion ($463 million).