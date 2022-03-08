DUBAI: Dubai’s real estate market recorded 368 sales transactions worth AED909.66 million and mortgage deals of AED177.3 million, in addition to 70 gift transactions amounting to AED126.81 million Monday, data released by the emirate’s Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 325 villas and apartments worth AED735.99 million, and 43 land plots worth AED173.66 million, while the mortgages included 103 villas and apartments worth AED148.47 million and 11 land plots valued at AED28.83 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.2 bn



