UAE: DHG Properties, a leading real estate development company operating within DHG Holding, noted that price growth in Dubai’s residential market accelerated with a notable increase from 20.30% in February 2024 to 20.70% last March.

Property prices in the Emirate are expected to rise by 5% to 7% annually in 2024 and 2025, driven by surging demand that far outstrips available supply.

This positive momentum is evidenced by the significant activity in the off-plan market which dominated 65.84% of total market transactions, valued at AED 1.35 billion out of a total transaction value of AED 2.10 billion.

Meanwhile, the ready properties represent the remaining 34.16% amounting to AED 703.70 million.

Blagoje Antić, Founder and Chairman of DHG Holding, commented: "Dubai continuously demonstrates its capacity as a centre for top-tier investment opportunities, and our understanding of and commitment to the market enable us to identify and capitalize on the most attractive opportunities.”

“Our approach has always been focused on anticipating market needs and delivering projects that not only meet current demands but also set new standards in the industry,” Antić stated.

