Dubai’s real estate market has continued its strong start to 2025, with property sales in February totalling US $13.9bn, a 39.91% increase in value on the same month last year, according to a market update by fäm Properties. The report reveals that last month’s total of 16,099 transactions also represented a 35.5% increase in volume over February 2024, making it one of the best ever months on record.

Data from DXBinteract shows that villa sales totalling $5.1bn climbed by 99.7% to 3,679 compared with February last year, while plot sales worth $2.6bn also soared in volume by 74.7% to 608. Apartment sales worth $5.8bn climbed 21.3% in volume to 11,364, while a total of 447 commercial property transactions amounting to $327mn represented a 40.1% increase in volume over February 2024. The average price per sqft was up by 3.4% to $423, the report said.

“The data once again highlights the robust nature of Dubai’s real estate market and the steady growth it has experienced over the past few years,” said Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties. “This reinforces Dubai’s position as a safe and reliable hub for real estate investment, further boosting investor trust and attracting attention from local, regional, and global markets.”

Dubai property sales for the month of February have now risen by 449% in value over the last five years – from $2.53bn (4,100 transactions) in 2020, $1.99bn (3,700) in 2021, $4.19bn (6,200) in 2022, $7.38bn (9,400) in 2023, and $9.94bn (11,900) last year.

The most expensive individual property sold in February was a luxury villa at Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid which fetched $38.1mn. The most expensive apartment sold during the month went for $31.5mn at The Rings – 1 at Jumeirah Second.

Overall, first sales from developers were significantly greater than those of resales – 66% over 34% in terms of volume, and 62% against 38% in overall value. With properties worth more than $1.36mn accounting for 9% of total sales, 31% came in the $272,200 – 544,400 range, 25% below $272,200, 19% between $544,400 – 816,600 and 15% between $816,600 – 1.36mn.

